MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] took an upward turn with a change of -12.75%, trading at the price of $6.02 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 9.6 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while MFA Financial, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.75M shares for that time period. MFA monthly volatility recorded 2.94%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.97%. PS value for MFA stocks is 3.42 with PB recorded at 0.80.

MFA Financial, Inc. [NYSE:MFA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.90.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] sitting at +48.68 and its Gross Margin at +94.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.80%. These measurements indicate that MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is 11.09, and its Return on Assets is 2.90. These metrics suggest that this MFA Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.69. MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.58 and P/E Ratio of 7.59. These metrics all suggest that MFA Financial, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] has 459.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.82 to 8.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -11.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 4.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.78. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.