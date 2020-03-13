New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] dipped by -5.56% on the last trading session, reaching $9.69 price per share at the time. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. represents 465.71M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.51B with the latest information.

The New York Community Bancorp, Inc. traded at the price of $9.69 with 7.47 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NYCB shares recorded 4.93M.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYSE:NYCB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.26.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] sitting at +27.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.80%. These measurements indicate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.70%. Its Return on Equity is 5.85, and its Return on Assets is 0.74. These metrics suggest that this New York Community Bancorp, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 221.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.98 and P/E Ratio of 12.61. These metrics all suggest that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has 465.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.38 to 13.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 8.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.