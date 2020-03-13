Newell Brands Inc.[NWL] stock saw a move by 3.58% on Thursday, touching 2.16 million. Based on the recent volume, Newell Brands Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NWL shares recorded 429.86M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] stock additionally went down by -14.72% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -43.98% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NWL stock is set at -26.96% by far, with shares price recording returns by -39.99% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NWL shares showcased -38.95% decrease. NWL saw -44.24% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.95% compared to high within the same period of time.

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.30.

Fundamental Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] sitting at +8.31 and its Gross Margin at +33.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 3.65, and its Return on Assets is 1.12. These metrics suggest that this Newell Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 119.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.80 and P/E Ratio of 47.81. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.84 and its Current Ratio is 1.38. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has 429.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.26 to 20.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 9.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.92. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] a Reliable Buy?

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.