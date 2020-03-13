Paychex, Inc. [PAYX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $66.46 after PAYX shares went down by -11.01% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Paychex, Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.68.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 03/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Paychex, Inc. [PAYX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paychex, Inc. [PAYX] sitting at +36.49 and its Gross Margin at +68.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.70%. These measurements indicate that Paychex, Inc. [PAYX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 30.40%. Its Return on Equity is 44.55, and its Return on Assets is 12.71. These metrics all suggest that Paychex, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Paychex, Inc. [PAYX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 78.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Paychex, Inc. [PAYX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.41 and P/E Ratio of 22.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Paychex, Inc. [PAYX] earns $352,834 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.17 and its Current Ratio is 1.17. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Paychex, Inc. [PAYX] has 366.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.52 to 90.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 6.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.21. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paychex, Inc. [PAYX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paychex, Inc. [PAYX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.