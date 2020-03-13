Raytheon Company [NYSE: RTN] stock went down by -8.06% or -12.64 points down from its previous closing price of $156.75. The stock reached $144.11 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RTN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -21.90% in the period of the last 7 days.

RTN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $161.89, at one point touching $135.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $161.89. The 52-week high currently stands at $233.48 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -20.64% after the recent low of $152.53.

Raytheon Company [NYSE:RTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $156.75.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Raytheon Company [RTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raytheon Company [RTN] sitting at +16.36 and its Gross Margin at +26.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.50%. These measurements indicate that Raytheon Company [RTN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.20%. Its Return on Equity is 28.21, and its Return on Assets is 10.06. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Raytheon Company [RTN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Raytheon Company [RTN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.74 and P/E Ratio of 12.08. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Raytheon Company [RTN] earns $416,800 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.88. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Raytheon Company [RTN] has 280.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $40.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 152.53 to 233.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 9.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.15. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon Company [RTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raytheon Company [RTN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.