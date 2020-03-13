Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] gained by 0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $67.81 price per share at the time. Realty Income Corporation represents 347.08M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.51B with the latest information.

The Realty Income Corporation traded at the price of $67.81 with 1.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of O shares recorded 2.55M.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.74.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realty Income Corporation [O]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realty Income Corporation [O] sitting at +29.65 and its Gross Margin at +53.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30%. These measurements indicate that Realty Income Corporation [O] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 4.89, and its Return on Assets is 2.58. These metrics suggest that this Realty Income Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.86. Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.78 and P/E Ratio of 49.04. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

Realty Income Corporation [O] has 347.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.06 to 84.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.25, which indicates that it is 6.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realty Income Corporation [O] a Reliable Buy?

Realty Income Corporation [O] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.