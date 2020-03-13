SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $10.91 after SEAS shares went down by -8.97% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [NYSE:SEAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.99.

Fundamental Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] sitting at +18.04 and its Gross Margin at +34.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.90%. Its Return on Equity is 37.59, and its Return on Assets is 4.05. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SEAS financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.38. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.38 and P/E Ratio of 9.60. These metrics all suggest that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.34 and its Current Ratio is 0.42. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] has 80.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $967.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.76 to 36.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 17.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 8.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] a Reliable Buy?

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.