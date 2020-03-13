Square, Inc. [NYSE: SQ] stock went down by -14.21% or -8.87 points down from its previous closing price of $62.44. The stock reached $53.57 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SQ share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -29.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

SQ had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $58.045, at one point touching $52.9701. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $58.045. The 52-week high currently stands at $87.25 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -31.19% after the recent low of $54.41.

Square, Inc. [NYSE:SQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.44.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Square, Inc. [SQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Square, Inc. [SQ] sitting at +3.26 and its Gross Margin at +38.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.00%. Its Return on Equity is 26.48, and its Return on Assets is 9.59. These metrics all suggest that Square, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 138.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.59. Square, Inc. [SQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 62.61 and P/E Ratio of 70.34. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.87 and its Current Ratio is 1.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Square, Inc. [SQ] has 454.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.41 to 87.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.66, which indicates that it is 8.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.99. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Square, Inc. [SQ] a Reliable Buy?

Square, Inc. [SQ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.