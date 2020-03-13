Target Corporation [TGT] took an upward turn with a change of -12.28%, trading at the price of $92.62 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 10.08 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Target Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 5.23M shares for that time period. TGT monthly volatility recorded 3.62%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.07%. PS value for TGT stocks is 0.60 with PB recorded at 4.09.

Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.58.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Target Corporation [TGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Target Corporation [TGT] sitting at +5.96 and its Gross Margin at +26.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 28.27, and its Return on Assets is 7.78. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.81. Target Corporation [TGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.02 and P/E Ratio of 14.55. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.27 and its Current Ratio is 0.89. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Target Corporation [TGT] has 504.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $46.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.03 to 130.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 6.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Target Corporation [TGT] a Reliable Buy?

Target Corporation [TGT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.