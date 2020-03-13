Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [NYSE: TMHC] dipped by -2.75% on the last trading session, reaching $13.46 price per share at the time. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation represents 143.12M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.98B with the latest information.

The Taylor Morrison Home Corporation traded at the price of $13.46 with 1.62 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TMHC shares recorded 2.83M.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [NYSE:TMHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.84.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] sitting at +7.01 and its Gross Margin at +17.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70%. Its Return on Equity is 10.28, and its Return on Assets is 4.85. These metrics suggest that this Taylor Morrison Home Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.68 and P/E Ratio of 5.71. These metrics all suggest that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 60.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.91. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 6.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has 143.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.73 to 28.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 11.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] a Reliable Buy?

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.