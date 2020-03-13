The share price of TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] inclined by $16.02, presently trading at $16.36. The company’s shares saw 23.80% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $13.22 recorded on 03/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TGNA jumped by +21.73% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -10.65% compared to 2.92 of all time high it touched on 03/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.37%, while additionally gaining 11.52% during the last 12 months. TEGNA Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $18.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.52% increase from the current trading price.

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.02.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] sitting at +25.69 and its Gross Margin at +42.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40%. These measurements indicate that TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.53, and its Return on Assets is 4.68. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TGNA financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21. TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.23 and P/E Ratio of 12.46. These metrics all suggest that TEGNA Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.96 and its Current Ratio is 1.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has 172.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.22 to 18.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 11.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.