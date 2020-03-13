The share price of TG Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] inclined by $8.18, presently trading at $7.52. The company’s shares saw 51.92% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.95 recorded on 03/12/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TGTX fall by -38.02% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -36.92% compared to -4.60 of all time high it touched on 03/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -47.93%, while additionally gaining 20.29% during the last 12 months. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $25.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.48% increase from the current trading price.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.18.

Fundamental Analysis of TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] sitting at -111220.39.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -326.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -249.30%. Its Return on Equity is -551.85, and its Return on Assets is -140.19. These metrics suggest that this TG Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8,054.68. TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 31.44.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.77 and its Current Ratio is 1.77. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] has 117.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $965.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.95 to 16.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.53, which indicates that it is 14.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] a Reliable Buy?

TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.