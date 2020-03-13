The Blackstone Group Inc.[BX] stock saw a move by -15.40% on Thursday, touching 17.41 million. Based on the recent volume, The Blackstone Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BX shares recorded 1.22B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] stock could reach median target price of $64.00.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] stock additionally went down by -30.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -37.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BX stock is set at 17.07% by far, with shares price recording returns by -26.37% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BX shares showcased -20.55% decrease. BX saw -38.34% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 19.44% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.35.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] sitting at +58.19 and its Gross Margin at +98.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90%. These measurements indicate that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.60%. Its Return on Equity is 30.62, and its Return on Assets is 6.65. These metrics all suggest that The Blackstone Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.20.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has 1.22B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $49.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.54 to 64.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 9.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.81. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.