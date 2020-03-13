United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $86.17 after UPS shares went down by -2.07% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE:UPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.99.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] sitting at +10.66 and its Gross Margin at +21.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.10%. Its Return on Equity is 141.22, and its Return on Assets is 8.23. These metrics all suggest that United Parcel Service, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 664.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 664.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 30.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.78 and P/E Ratio of 16.86. These metrics all suggest that United Parcel Service, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has 849.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $73.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.10 to 125.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 6.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.