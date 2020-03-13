The share price of Verastem, Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] inclined by $1.84, presently trading at $1.79. The company’s shares saw 115.66% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.83 recorded on 03/12/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VSTM fall by -47.97% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -46.71% compared to -1.6200 of all time high it touched on 03/09/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.91%, while additionally dropping -45.07% during the last 12 months. Verastem, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.46% increase from the current trading price.

Verastem, Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.84.

Fundamental Analysis of Verastem, Inc. [VSTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verastem, Inc. [VSTM] sitting at -354.75 and its Gross Margin at +94.07.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -59.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -38.70%. Its Return on Equity is -79.61, and its Return on Assets is -39.47. These metrics suggest that this Verastem, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Verastem, Inc. [VSTM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -16.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 92.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.17. Verastem, Inc. [VSTM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.00.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Verastem, Inc. [VSTM] earns $158,095 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 174.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.82 and its Current Ratio is 6.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Verastem, Inc. [VSTM] has 74.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $136.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.83 to 3.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 20.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verastem, Inc. [VSTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verastem, Inc. [VSTM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.