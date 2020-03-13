Verra Mobility Corporation[VRRM] stock saw a move by -18.86% on Thursday, touching 5.36 million. Based on the recent volume, Verra Mobility Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VRRM shares recorded 169.15M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] stock additionally went down by -36.93% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -50.77% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VRRM stock is set at -25.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by -43.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VRRM shares showcased -46.65% decrease. VRRM saw -53.72% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -17.68% compared to high within the same period of time.

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.81.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] sitting at +22.85 and its Gross Margin at +69.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.90%. Its Return on Equity is 10.40, and its Return on Assets is 2.39. These metrics suggest that this Verra Mobility Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.83. Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.94 and P/E Ratio of 38.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.60 and its Current Ratio is 2.60. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has 169.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.67 to 17.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -17.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 9.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] a Reliable Buy?

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.