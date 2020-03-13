Wayfair Inc. [W] saw a change by -26.68% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $33.00. The company is holding 96.85M shares with keeping 64.32M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -25.15% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -81.00% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -70.67%, trading +1.51% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 96.85M shares valued at 5.74 million were bought and sold.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.01.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wayfair Inc. [W]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wayfair Inc. [W] sitting at -10.19 and its Gross Margin at +21.42, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -88.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -182.20%. Its Return on Assets is -40.65.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.76.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 3.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.75 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Wayfair Inc. [W] has 96.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.09 to 173.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -25.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 16.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 7.66. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wayfair Inc. [W] a Reliable Buy?

Wayfair Inc. [W] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.