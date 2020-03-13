Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] opened at $152.01 and closed at $157.63 a share within trading session on 03/12/20. That means that the stock dropped by -9.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $141.97.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] had 6.7 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.88M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.97%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.94%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $108.74 during that period and DG managed to take a rebound to $167.44 in the last 52 weeks.

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $157.63.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar General Corporation [DG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar General Corporation [DG] sitting at +8.33 and its Gross Margin at +30.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.10%. Its Return on Equity is 25.34, and its Return on Assets is 12.27. These metrics all suggest that Dollar General Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.28 and P/E Ratio of 21.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dollar General Corporation [DG] earns $189,815 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 308.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.98. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.55. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] has 256.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 108.74 to 167.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 6.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar General Corporation [DG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar General Corporation [DG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.