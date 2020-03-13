iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ: IFMK] opened at $0.89 and closed at $0.86 a share within trading session on 03/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 16.28% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ: IFMK] had 2.42 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 604.27K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 36.22%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.44%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.34 during that period and IFMK managed to take a rebound to $3.05 in the last 52 weeks.

iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ:IFMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.86.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of iFresh Inc. [IFMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iFresh Inc. [IFMK] sitting at -8.14 and its Gross Margin at +16.26, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.50%. Its Return on Equity is -541.49, and its Return on Assets is -25.00. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IFMK financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 104.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, iFresh Inc. [IFMK] earns $333,594 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 28.09 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 0.47. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] has 14.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 3.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 193.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 87.32. This RSI suggests that iFresh Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is iFresh Inc. [IFMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iFresh Inc. [IFMK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.