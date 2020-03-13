World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [NYSE: WWE] dipped by -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $31.77 price per share at the time. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. represents 81.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.63B with the latest information.

The World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. traded at the price of $31.77 with 1.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WWE shares recorded 2.20M.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [NYSE:WWE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] sitting at +12.36 and its Gross Margin at +30.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.90%. Its Return on Equity is 26.05, and its Return on Assets is 9.11. These metrics all suggest that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 210.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 135.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 48.38 and P/E Ratio of 37.17. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] earns $1,000,460 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.15 and its Current Ratio is 1.17. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] has 81.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.12 to 100.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 9.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.16. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] a Reliable Buy?

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.