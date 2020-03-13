W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $1.35 after WTI shares went down by -4.61% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

W&T Offshore, Inc. [NYSE:WTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.41.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] sitting at +22.16 and its Gross Margin at +32.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.10%. These measurements indicate that W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.50%. Its Return on Assets is 7.69.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.75 and its Current Ratio is 0.75. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] has 156.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $221.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.37 to 7.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.01, which indicates that it is 20.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.