AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] saw a change by -8.94% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $77.74. The company is holding 1.60B shares with keeping 1.48B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 24.07% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -20.56% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -20.22%, trading +1.74% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.60B shares valued at 7.79 million were bought and sold.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.37.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at +41.83 and its Gross Margin at +77.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60%. These measurements indicate that AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.20%. Its Return on Assets is 10.56.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.04.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.06 and its Current Ratio is 3.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.60B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $136.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.66 to 97.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 5.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.