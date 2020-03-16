Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $20.57 after ALLY shares went up by 5.06% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.58.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] sitting at +16.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.40%. These measurements indicate that Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.43, and its Return on Assets is 0.96. These metrics suggest that this Ally Financial Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 274.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.78. Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.99 and P/E Ratio of 4.75. These metrics all suggest that Ally Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.06.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has 396.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.58 to 35.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 8.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.