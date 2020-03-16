The share price of Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE: AVYA] inclined by $7.09, presently trading at $9.87. The company’s shares saw 61.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $6.13 recorded on 03/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AVYA fall by -17.82% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.45% compared to -2.14 of all time high it touched on 03/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -26.18%, while additionally dropping -31.55% during the last 12 months. Avaya Holdings Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.76% increase from the current trading price.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE:AVYA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.09.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] sitting at +7.24 and its Gross Margin at +48.94, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.70%. Its Return on Equity is -40.05, and its Return on Assets is -9.17. These metrics suggest that this Avaya Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 241.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 238.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.70.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] earns $365,443 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.58 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.24 and its Current Ratio is 1.30. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] has 110.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.13 to 22.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.