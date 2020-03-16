Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] opened at $19.03 and closed at $17.97 a share within trading session on 03/13/20. That means that the stock gained by 9.79% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $19.73.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] had 4.49 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.57M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.11%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.79%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $16.71 during that period and AXTA managed to take a rebound to $32.20 in the last 52 weeks.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.97.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] sitting at +13.48 and its Gross Margin at +32.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 19.46, and its Return on Assets is 3.69. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AXTA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 283.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 279.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.54 and P/E Ratio of 18.67. These metrics all suggest that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.85 and its Current Ratio is 2.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has 265.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.71 to 32.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 11.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.