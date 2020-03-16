Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $29.82 after BXMT shares went up by 3.76% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYSE:BXMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.74.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] sitting at +34.76 and its Gross Margin at +91.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.60%. These measurements indicate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.58, and its Return on Assets is 1.97. These metrics suggest that this Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 334.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 330.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 56.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.93 and P/E Ratio of 12.68. These metrics all suggest that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] has 156.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.57 to 40.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 9.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.44. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.