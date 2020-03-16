Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] gained by 14.47% on the last trading session, reaching $72.84 price per share at the time. Capital One Financial Corporation represents 513.09M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.37B with the latest information.

The Capital One Financial Corporation traded at the price of $72.84 with 5.64 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of COF shares recorded 2.60M.

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.63.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] sitting at +21.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20%. These measurements indicate that Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.01, and its Return on Assets is 1.44. These metrics suggest that this Capital One Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.07 and P/E Ratio of 6.60. These metrics all suggest that Capital One Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.07.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has 513.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $37.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.08 to 107.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 9.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.