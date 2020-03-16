Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] opened at $98.39 and closed at $92.26 a share within trading session on 03/13/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.00% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $99.64.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] had 8.37 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.82M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.38%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.08%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $87.50 during that period and CAT managed to take a rebound to $150.55 in the last 52 weeks.

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.26.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] sitting at +15.79 and its Gross Margin at +29.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30%. These measurements indicate that Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.20%. Its Return on Equity is 42.57, and its Return on Assets is 7.76. These metrics all suggest that Caterpillar Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 258.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 180.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.13 and P/E Ratio of 9.30. These metrics all suggest that Caterpillar Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.05 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has 613.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $61.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.50 to 150.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 8.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. [CAT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.