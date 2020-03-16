CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] shares went higher by 5.94% from its previous closing of $58.89, now trading at the price of $62.39, also adding 3.5 points. Is CMS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.12 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CMS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 282.05M float and a -8.10% run over in the last seven days. CMS share price has been hovering between $69.17 and $53.55 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.89.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] sitting at +18.10 and its Gross Margin at +22.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.92, and its Return on Assets is 2.65. These metrics suggest that this CMS Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 264.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 240.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.98 and P/E Ratio of 26.06. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] earns $778,814 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.64 and its Current Ratio is 0.86. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has 304.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.55 to 69.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 7.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] a Reliable Buy?

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.