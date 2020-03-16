Coty Inc.[COTY] stock saw a move by 23.33% on Thursday, touching 10.47 million. Based on the recent volume, Coty Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of COTY shares recorded 898.17M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Coty Inc. [COTY] stock could reach median target price of $13.00.

Coty Inc. [COTY] stock additionally went down by -9.65% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -34.21% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of COTY stock is set at -29.36% by far, with shares price recording returns by -32.84% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, COTY shares showcased -26.56% decrease. COTY saw -45.03% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 29.07% compared to high within the same period of time.

Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.30.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Coty Inc. [COTY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coty Inc. [COTY] sitting at +6.89 and its Gross Margin at +57.79, this company’s Net Margin is now -33.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -28.30%. Its Return on Equity is -56.33, and its Return on Assets is -18.78. These metrics suggest that this Coty Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Coty Inc. [COTY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 167.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 162.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.74.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Coty Inc. [COTY] earns $455,184 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 0.94. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Coty Inc. [COTY] has 898.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.02 to 14.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 10.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coty Inc. [COTY] a Reliable Buy?

Coty Inc. [COTY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.