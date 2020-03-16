Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] shares went lower by -9.40% from its previous closing of $2.66, now trading at the price of $2.41, also adding -0.25 points. Is DVAX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.39 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DVAX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 82.71M float and a -42.89% run over in the last seven days. DVAX share price has been hovering between $8.70 and $2.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.66.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] sitting at -338.44 and its Gross Margin at +27.47.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -60.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -72.10%. Its Return on Equity is -427.72, and its Return on Assets is -62.29. These metrics suggest that this Dynavax Technologies Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.27. Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 57.87.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.15 and its Current Ratio is 3.93. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has 96.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $233.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.38 to 8.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 24.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.