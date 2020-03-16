GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.[GNMK] stock saw a move by -17.17% on Thursday, touching 4.4 million. Based on the recent volume, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GNMK shares recorded 58.93M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] stock could reach median target price of $10.00.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] stock additionally went up by +4.63% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GNMK stock is set at -28.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by -8.13% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GNMK shares showcased -16.47% decrease. GNMK saw -39.17% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 47.92% compared to high within the same period of time.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ:GNMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] sitting at -47.50 and its Gross Margin at +32.50, this company’s Net Margin is now -53.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -52.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -51.50%. Its Return on Equity is -207.18, and its Return on Assets is -46.32. These metrics suggest that this GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.83.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.96 and its Current Ratio is 3.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] has 58.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $292.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.36 to 8.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 32.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.