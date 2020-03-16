HollyFrontier Corporation[HFC] stock saw a move by 16.56% on Thursday, touching 5.29 million. Based on the recent volume, HollyFrontier Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HFC shares recorded 184.19M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] stock could reach median target price of $53.00.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] stock additionally went down by -20.80% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -49.42% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HFC stock is set at -56.56% by far, with shares price recording returns by -54.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HFC shares showcased -55.30% decrease. HFC saw -61.51% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.53% compared to high within the same period of time.

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.44.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] sitting at +8.25 and its Gross Margin at +10.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.97, and its Return on Assets is 6.64. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HFC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52. HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.48 and P/E Ratio of 4.95. These metrics all suggest that HollyFrontier Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.09 and its Current Ratio is 1.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has 184.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.80 to 58.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 13.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.