The share price of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [NYSE: ICE] inclined by $75.61, presently trading at $83.12. The company’s shares saw 14.70% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $72.47 recorded on 03/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ICE fall by -11.61% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.58% compared to -10.92 of all time high it touched on 03/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -11.94%, while additionally gaining 12.49% during the last 12 months. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $104.18. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.06% increase from the current trading price.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [NYSE:ICE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.61.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] sitting at +39.25 and its Gross Margin at +74.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.20%. These measurements indicate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.22, and its Return on Assets is 2.06. These metrics suggest that this Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.67 and P/E Ratio of 24.28. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] earns $1,029,888 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] has 630.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $52.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.47 to 101.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 6.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.