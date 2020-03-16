Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[INO] stock saw a move by -13.76% on Thursday, touching 21.92 million. Based on the recent volume, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of INO shares recorded 121.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] stock additionally went down by -35.40% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 115.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of INO stock is set at 98.90% by far, with shares price recording returns by 172.73% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, INO shares showcased 175.86% increase. INO saw -67.93% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 224.26% compared to high within the same period of time.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:INO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.20.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] sitting at -2855.31.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 179.91. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 97.37.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.94 and its Current Ratio is 2.94. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] has 121.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $873.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.91 to 19.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 224.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 66.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.