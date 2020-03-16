Legg Mason, Inc.[LM] stock saw a move by 2.17% on Thursday, touching 4.06 million. Based on the recent volume, Legg Mason, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LM shares recorded 89.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] stock could reach median target price of $50.00.

Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] stock additionally went down by -1.37% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 19.03% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LM stock is set at 71.29% by far, with shares price recording returns by 34.91% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LM shares showcased 23.34% increase. LM saw -3.27% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 86.04% compared to high within the same period of time.

Legg Mason, Inc. [NYSE:LM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Legg Mason, Inc. [LM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] sitting at +12.45 and its Gross Margin at +82.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is -0.87, and its Return on Assets is -0.41. These metrics suggest that this Legg Mason, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.24 and P/E Ratio of 18.58. These metrics all suggest that Legg Mason, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] earns $894,237 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36.

Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] has 89.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.36 to 50.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 1.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] a Reliable Buy?

Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.