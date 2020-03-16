Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $130.60 after JNJ shares went down by -2.75% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $134.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] sitting at +26.24 and its Gross Margin at +66.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40%. These measurements indicate that Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 25.36, and its Return on Assets is 9.73. These metrics all suggest that Johnson & Johnson is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43. Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 23.07. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.26. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has 2.77B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $371.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.50 to 154.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 6.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.