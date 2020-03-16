Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] gained by 8.39% on the last trading session, reaching $30.99 price per share at the time. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. represents 184.55M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.72B with the latest information.

The Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $30.99 with 5.02 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KNX shares recorded 2.15M.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.59.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] sitting at +8.21 and its Gross Margin at +15.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 5.56, and its Return on Assets is 3.79. These metrics suggest that this Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.42 and P/E Ratio of 17.27. These metrics all suggest that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.23 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.90 and its Current Ratio is 0.90. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has 184.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.03 to 40.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 5.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] a Reliable Buy?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.