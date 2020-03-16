Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] gained by 8.71% on the last trading session, reaching $62.39 price per share at the time. Monster Beverage Corporation represents 578.25M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.08B with the latest information.

The Monster Beverage Corporation traded at the price of $62.39 with 7.56 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MNST shares recorded 3.44M.

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.39.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] sitting at +33.67 and its Gross Margin at +59.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30%. These measurements indicate that Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.30%. Its Return on Equity is 28.47, and its Return on Assets is 22.30. These metrics all suggest that Monster Beverage Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.02. Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.19 and P/E Ratio of 30.81. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.96 and its Current Ratio is 3.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has 578.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.23 to 70.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 5.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.