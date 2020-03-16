Morgan Stanley [MS] saw a change by -11.41% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $33.22. The company is holding 1.88B shares with keeping 1.21B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 6.44% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -42.30% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -42.48%, trading +9.07% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.88B shares valued at 9.01 million were bought and sold.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Morgan Stanley [MS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Morgan Stanley [MS] sitting at +21.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80%. These measurements indicate that Morgan Stanley [MS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.80%. Its Return on Equity is 11.18, and its Return on Assets is 1.03. These metrics suggest that this Morgan Stanley does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.49. Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.51 and P/E Ratio of 6.39. These metrics all suggest that Morgan Stanley is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.89.

Morgan Stanley [MS] has 1.88B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $70.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.21 to 57.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 9.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Morgan Stanley [MS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Morgan Stanley [MS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.