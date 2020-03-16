Newmont Corporation [NEM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $40.38 after NEM shares went up by 2.23% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Newmont Corporation [NEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmont Corporation [NEM] sitting at +15.67 and its Gross Margin at +20.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.80%. These measurements indicate that Newmont Corporation [NEM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.10%. Its Return on Equity is 18.03, and its Return on Assets is 9.48. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.80. Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.17 and P/E Ratio of 11.64. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.86 and its Current Ratio is 2.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] has 836.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 52.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.08, which indicates that it is 11.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmont Corporation [NEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmont Corporation [NEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.