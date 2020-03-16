Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NYSE: NOG] gained by 0.15% on the last trading session, reaching $0.95 price per share at the time. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. represents 410.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $388.26M with the latest information.

The Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. traded at the price of $0.95 with 14.16 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NOG shares recorded 7.14M.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NYSE:NOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.94.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] sitting at +30.96 and its Gross Margin at +35.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.40%. These measurements indicate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.40%. Its Return on Equity is -15.44, and its Return on Assets is -4.48. These metrics all suggest that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.71. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.67.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.65 and its Current Ratio is 0.65. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] has 410.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $388.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 2.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 38.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.40. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.