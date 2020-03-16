Nucor Corporation [NUE] took an upward turn with a change of 12.81%, trading at the price of $35.84 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.28 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Nucor Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.42M shares for that time period. NUE monthly volatility recorded 4.68%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.25%. PS value for NUE stocks is 0.53 with PB recorded at 1.05.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.77.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nucor Corporation [NUE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nucor Corporation [NUE] sitting at +8.56 and its Gross Margin at +11.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.10%. Its Return on Equity is 12.55, and its Return on Assets is 6.97. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NUE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 8.68. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.78 and its Current Ratio is 3.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] has 335.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.60 to 61.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 8.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nucor Corporation [NUE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nucor Corporation [NUE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.