The share price of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] inclined by $0.31, presently trading at $0.32. The company’s shares saw 211.68% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.10 recorded on 03/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ONTX fall by -29.99% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -27.25% compared to -0.1400 of all time high it touched on 03/09/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -40.72%, while additionally dropping -91.11% during the last 12 months. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.10. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.78% increase from the current trading price.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 03/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] sitting at -1895.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.06. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.22.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] earns $49,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.11 and its Current Ratio is 2.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] has 163.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $52.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 211.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 16.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.