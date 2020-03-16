The share price of Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] inclined by $47.93, presently trading at $45.66. The company’s shares saw 14.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $39.71 recorded on 03/13/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ORCL jumped by +0.15% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.79% compared to 0.07 of all time high it touched on 03/10/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -14.00%, while additionally dropping -9.65% during the last 12 months. Oracle Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $54.85. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.19% increase from the current trading price.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.93.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] sitting at +35.58 and its Gross Margin at +75.49, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.60%. These measurements indicate that Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.30%. Its Return on Equity is 32.83, and its Return on Assets is 9.01. These metrics all suggest that Oracle Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 257.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 237.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.98 and P/E Ratio of 14.39. These metrics all suggest that Oracle Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] earns $290,485 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.47 and its Current Ratio is 2.49. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has 3.60B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $172.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.71 to 60.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 7.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oracle Corporation [ORCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oracle Corporation [ORCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.