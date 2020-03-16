OraSure Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] gained by 35.37% on the last trading session, reaching $7.54 price per share at the time. OraSure Technologies, Inc. represents 65.67M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $495.15M with the latest information.

The OraSure Technologies, Inc. traded at the price of $7.54 with 4.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OSUR shares recorded 494.63K.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.57.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OraSure Technologies, Inc. [OSUR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OraSure Technologies, Inc. [OSUR] sitting at +5.82 and its Gross Margin at +61.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50%. Its Return on Equity is 5.64, and its Return on Assets is 5.01. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OSUR financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.41. OraSure Technologies, Inc. [OSUR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.92 and P/E Ratio of 28.19. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.16 and its Current Ratio is 6.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. [OSUR] has 65.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $495.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.55 to 11.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 14.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OraSure Technologies, Inc. [OSUR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. [OSUR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.