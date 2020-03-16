Peloton Interactive, Inc.[PTON] stock saw a move by 1.08% on Thursday, touching 8.87 million. Based on the recent volume, Peloton Interactive, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PTON shares recorded 316.49M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] stock could reach median target price of $38.00.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] stock additionally went down by -21.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -30.42% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PTON stock is set at by far, with shares price recording returns by -38.43% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PTON shares showcased N/A. PTON saw -46.73% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.49% compared to high within the same period of time.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.51.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] sitting at -22.10 and its Gross Margin at +40.92.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -63.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 37.60%. Its Return on Equity is -99.64, and its Return on Assets is -43.27. These metrics suggest that this Peloton Interactive, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.15.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] earns $468,270 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 65.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.53 and its Current Ratio is 2.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] has 316.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.01 to 37.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.32. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] a Reliable Buy?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.