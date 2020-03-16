The share price of Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] inclined by $32.71, presently trading at $31.50. The company’s shares saw 5.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $30.00 recorded on 03/13/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PFE fall by -4.59% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.07% compared to -1.55 of all time high it touched on 03/10/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -13.33%, while additionally dropping -20.59% during the last 12 months. Pfizer Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $42.07. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.57% increase from the current trading price.

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.71.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] sitting at +27.28 and its Gross Margin at +71.52, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.40%. These measurements indicate that Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 25.71, and its Return on Assets is 9.95. These metrics all suggest that Pfizer Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43. Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.66 and P/E Ratio of 10.99. These metrics all suggest that Pfizer Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.88. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has 5.94B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $194.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.00 to 44.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 6.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pfizer Inc. [PFE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. [PFE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.