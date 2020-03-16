Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] took an upward turn with a change of -1.01%, trading at the price of $44.14 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.74 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 3.22M shares for that time period. PEG monthly volatility recorded 4.50%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.96%. PS value for PEG stocks is 2.42 with PB recorded at 1.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.59.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] sitting at +19.91 and its Gross Margin at +19.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80%. These measurements indicate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 11.49, and its Return on Assets is 3.64. These metrics suggest that this Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.86 and P/E Ratio of 13.23. These metrics all suggest that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 0.64. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has 552.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.25 to 63.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 8.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.32. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] a Reliable Buy?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.