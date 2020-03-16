Pure Storage, Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] gained by 2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $11.89 price per share at the time. Pure Storage, Inc. represents 307.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.66B with the latest information.

The Pure Storage, Inc. traded at the price of $11.89 with 6.16 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PSTG shares recorded 3.41M.

Pure Storage, Inc. [NYSE:PSTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.61.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pure Storage, Inc. [PSTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pure Storage, Inc. [PSTG] sitting at -11.64 and its Gross Margin at +68.97, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.30%. Its Return on Equity is -25.64, and its Return on Assets is -9.18. These metrics suggest that this Pure Storage, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -31.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97. companyname [PSTG] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.94.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.95 and its Current Ratio is 3.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pure Storage, Inc. [PSTG] has 307.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.60 to 23.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 7.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.92. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pure Storage, Inc. [PSTG] a Reliable Buy?

Pure Storage, Inc. [PSTG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.